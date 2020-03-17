Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC Has $178.86 Million Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,493,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Entergy comprises 1.9% of Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC owned approximately 0.75% of Entergy worth $178,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ETR. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Entergy during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Motco bought a new position in shares of Entergy during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Entergy during the third quarter valued at $52,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 170.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in shares of Entergy in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Entergy news, insider Roderick K. West sold 139,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total transaction of $18,168,972.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,642,361.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total value of $1,306,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,260,347.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 175,066 shares of company stock valued at $22,869,713. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETR traded up $12.94 on Tuesday, hitting $99.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,580,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,038,601. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $126.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.01. Entergy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $85.84 and a fifty-two week high of $135.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 0.44.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 11.57%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.89%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Entergy from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Entergy from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Entergy in a report on Monday, January 20th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Entergy from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on Entergy in a report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.38.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

