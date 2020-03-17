Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC Has $215.30 Million Stock Position in Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP)

Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 43.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,039,575 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,224,049 shares during the period. Tc Pipelines accounts for about 2.3% of Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC owned about 0.43% of Tc Pipelines worth $215,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRP. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tc Pipelines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,131,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Tc Pipelines by 221.2% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,223,735 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $118,442,000 after buying an additional 1,531,307 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Tc Pipelines by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 2,189,346 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $116,714,000 after buying an additional 558,538 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of Tc Pipelines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,289,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tc Pipelines by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,529,841 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $81,596,000 after buying an additional 494,364 shares during the last quarter. 62.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tc Pipelines alerts:

TRP traded down $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.12. 3,633,963 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,983,568. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Tc Pipelines Lp has a 12-month low of $34.83 and a 12-month high of $57.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.75.

Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The pipeline company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.25. Tc Pipelines had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 30.61%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Tc Pipelines Lp will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.612 per share. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.42%. This is an increase from Tc Pipelines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Tc Pipelines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.04%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TRP. Morgan Stanley upgraded Tc Pipelines from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Tc Pipelines from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 23rd. Barclays began coverage on Tc Pipelines in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Tc Pipelines from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded Tc Pipelines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tc Pipelines has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

Tc Pipelines Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

See Also: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP).

Receive News & Ratings for Tc Pipelines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tc Pipelines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.