Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC Has $29.44 Million Stock Position in Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA)

Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 972,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,900 shares during the period. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC owned 0.47% of Healthcare Trust Of America worth $29,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HTA. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Healthcare Trust Of America in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Healthcare Trust Of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Healthcare Trust Of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Healthcare Trust Of America by 153.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Healthcare Trust Of America by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research downgraded Healthcare Trust Of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised Healthcare Trust Of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Healthcare Trust Of America from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Healthcare Trust Of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Healthcare Trust Of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.90.

Shares of HTA traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.10. The company had a trading volume of 191,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,125,483. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.36. Healthcare Trust Of America Inc has a 1-year low of $25.04 and a 1-year high of $34.22. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 185.71, a P/E/G ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.38.

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.38). Healthcare Trust Of America had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 1.59%. The company had revenue of $176.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.01 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Healthcare Trust Of America Inc will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. Healthcare Trust Of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.83%.

In other Healthcare Trust Of America news, CEO Scott D. Peters sold 195,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.32, for a total value of $5,717,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,341,714.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Vicki U. Booth purchased 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.05 per share, with a total value of $50,837.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,443.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 23.2 million square feet of GLA, with $6.8 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

