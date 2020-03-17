Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC Has $33.76 Million Stock Holdings in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC trimmed its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Equinix worth $33,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Equinix during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Equinix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Equinix by 81.1% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 67 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Equinix by 126.5% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 77 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 5,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.53, for a total transaction of $3,295,651.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,076,204.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Camp Peter Van sold 1,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.29, for a total value of $864,151.11. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,148,828.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,280 shares of company stock worth $17,559,127 over the last ninety days. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX traded up $31.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $573.51. The stock had a trading volume of 109,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,890. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $614.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $578.30. The company has a market capitalization of $50.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Equinix Inc has a fifty-two week low of $440.72 and a fifty-two week high of $657.00.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.10). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 9.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Equinix Inc will post 22.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be paid a $2.66 dividend. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.46. This represents a $10.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.65%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on EQIX shares. ValuEngine upgraded Equinix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Equinix from $620.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $665.00 price objective on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $620.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Equinix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $623.26.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

