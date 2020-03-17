Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC Has $89.13 Million Stock Holdings in Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN)

Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC raised its holdings in Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) by 480.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,671,008 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,522,311 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC owned about 2.62% of Equitrans Midstream worth $89,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 2,560.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 48,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 46,728 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Equitrans Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $461,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 48,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 5,039 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,869,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares during the period.

In related news, Director Kenneth Michael Burke bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.47 per share, with a total value of $89,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,476.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas F. Karam bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.38 per share, for a total transaction of $478,500.00. Insiders have purchased 130,000 shares of company stock worth $791,200 in the last ninety days.

ETRN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equitrans Midstream presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETRN traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.99. The stock had a trading volume of 7,086,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,697,255. Equitrans Midstream has a 52 week low of $4.23 and a 52 week high of $22.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.57.

Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $425.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.80 million.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 36.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th.

About Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Corp. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of EQT. It doesn’t have business operations. The company was founded on February 21, 2018 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, PA.

