Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC Increases Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,261,905 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,843 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Products Partners makes up approximately 4.2% of Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC owned approximately 0.65% of Enterprise Products Partners worth $401,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 180.0% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 37.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.99. 922,789 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,777,198. The company has a market capitalization of $33.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.95. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $13.26 and a 52-week high of $30.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.78.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 14.00%. The company’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.20.

In related news, Director Randa Duncan Williams purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.06 per share, for a total transaction of $703,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Aj Teague purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,935,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,030,355. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,092,300 shares of company stock valued at $26,365,734. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Read More: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.