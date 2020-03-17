Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC Increases Holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC lifted its position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,428,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 146,100 shares during the period. FirstEnergy accounts for about 1.8% of Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC owned approximately 0.63% of FirstEnergy worth $166,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FE. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in FirstEnergy by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its stake in FirstEnergy by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Crabel Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Crabel Capital Management LLC now owns 12,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 184.3% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FE traded up $5.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $40.07. 6,518,040 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,601,838. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12-month low of $33.87 and a 12-month high of $52.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.05.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 19.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 60.47%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FE shares. Bank of America raised FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target (up from $52.00) on shares of FirstEnergy in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on FirstEnergy from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.30.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

