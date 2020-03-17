Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC Invests $122.98 Million in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 510,300 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,977,000. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC owned about 0.45% of SBA Communications at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SBAC. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in SBA Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $284,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 39,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 266,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,114,000 after purchasing an additional 17,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 9.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 56,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,530,000 after purchasing an additional 4,728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC traded up $16.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $273.03. 145,457 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,077,938. The company has a market cap of $31.55 billion, a PE ratio of 210.76 and a beta of 0.49. SBA Communications Co. has a one year low of $190.28 and a one year high of $309.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $275.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $250.78.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($1.45). The company had revenue of $513.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.66 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 7.30% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Research analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.465 per share. This is a boost from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is presently 21.91%.

In other SBA Communications news, Director Brian C. Carr sold 5,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.85, for a total value of $1,606,655.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,393,753.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary S. Chan sold 4,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,051,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,072,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 105,560 shares of company stock worth $30,382,805. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SBAC. Citigroup lifted their target price on SBA Communications from $270.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on SBA Communications from $292.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub upgraded SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on SBA Communications from $240.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, New Street Research upgraded SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $282.62.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

