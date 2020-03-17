Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC Invests $14.10 Million in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,658,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $14,100,000. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC owned about 0.18% of Alerian MLP ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMLP. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Main Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 2,665.4% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 3,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Alerian MLP ETF stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.26. The stock had a trading volume of 3,711,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,689,242. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.22. Alerian MLP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $3.46 and a fifty-two week high of $10.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 23.31%.

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.