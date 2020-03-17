Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC Invests $80.68 Million in Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK)

Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,340,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,676,000. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC owned 0.47% of Healthpeak Properties as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $1,204,659,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $347,517,000. Resolution Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $341,784,000. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $320,756,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $319,827,000.

Shares of PEAK traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.32. The company had a trading volume of 669,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,030,255. Healthpeak Properties has a 1-year low of $22.27 and a 1-year high of $37.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.52.

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $531.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.80 million.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th.

PEAK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Monday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut Healthpeak Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

In other Healthpeak Properties news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,390.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

