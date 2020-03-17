Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC Makes New $46.06 Million Investment in Noble Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:NBLX)

Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC bought a new position in Noble Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:NBLX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,734,313 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,063,000. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC owned about 4.37% of Noble Midstream Partners as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Noble Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Noble Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Noble Midstream Partners during the third quarter worth $45,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Noble Midstream Partners during the third quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Noble Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth $132,000. 53.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NBLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Noble Midstream Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Noble Midstream Partners from $25.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Noble Midstream Partners from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Noble Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Noble Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.33.

Shares of NYSE NBLX traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.02. 62,601 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 595,810. Noble Midstream Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $4.12 and a fifty-two week high of $40.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $176.90 million, a PE ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.51.

Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The energy company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $190.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.80 million. Noble Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 26.19%. As a group, analysts predict that Noble Midstream Partners LP will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Noble Midstream Partners news, Director Martin Salinas purchased 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.62 per share, for a total transaction of $34,335.00. Also, CEO Brent J. Smolik purchased 9,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.83 per share, for a total transaction of $146,075.50. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 18,400 shares of company stock worth $242,007.

About Noble Midstream Partners

Noble Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering Systems, Fresh Water Delivery, and Investments and Other. The company provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

