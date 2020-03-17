Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC Makes New $68.94 Million Investment in Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,341,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $68,943,000. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC owned 3.50% of Caretrust REIT as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Caretrust REIT by 455.9% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Caretrust REIT by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Caretrust REIT during the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Caretrust REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Caretrust REIT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $262,000. 94.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CTRE traded down $0.27 on Tuesday, reaching $9.75. 174,294 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,099,150. Caretrust REIT Inc has a 12 month low of $9.95 and a 12 month high of $25.54. The company has a market cap of $928.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.26%. This is a positive change from Caretrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Caretrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.18%.

CTRE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Caretrust REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Caretrust REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Caretrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Mizuho started coverage on Caretrust REIT in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Caretrust REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.71.

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of seniors housing and healthcare-related properties. With 199 net-leased healthcare properties and three operated seniors housing properties in 27 states, CareTrust is pursuing opportunities across the nation to acquire properties that will be leased to a diverse group of local, regional and national seniors housing operators, healthcare services providers, and other healthcare-related businesses.

