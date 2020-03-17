Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC Makes New $78.50 Million Investment in Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE)

Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,264,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $78,500,000. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC owned about 0.62% of Duke Realty at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 25,850,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $896,227,000 after buying an additional 7,293,505 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Duke Realty by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,153,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $317,335,000 after buying an additional 1,826,162 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Duke Realty by 184.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,504,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,118,000 after buying an additional 975,177 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its position in Duke Realty by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 3,034,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,214,000 after buying an additional 537,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Duke Realty by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,458,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $864,830,000 after buying an additional 457,554 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DRE traded up $2.96 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.11. The company had a trading volume of 3,383,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,176,004. The company has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.81. Duke Realty Corp has a 52 week low of $26.13 and a 52 week high of $38.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.45 and its 200 day moving average is $34.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $217.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.62 million. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 44.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Duke Realty Corp will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 65.28%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. BTIG Research cut Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Duke Realty from $31.50 to $33.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Duke Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.92.

Duke Realty Company Profile

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 153 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index.

