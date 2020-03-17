Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC Makes New Investment in Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI)

Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC bought a new position in Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,756,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $103,933,000. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC owned approximately 3.63% of Retail Properties of America at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Retail Properties of America in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RPAI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Retail Properties of America from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Retail Properties of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Compass Point downgraded Retail Properties of America from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Retail Properties of America in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

NYSE RPAI traded down $0.73 on Tuesday, hitting $4.77. 253,654 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,515,113. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.57. Retail Properties of America Inc has a 52-week low of $5.50 and a 52-week high of $14.30.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $120.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.66 million. Retail Properties of America had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 2.45%. Retail Properties of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Retail Properties of America Inc will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.166 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.92%. Retail Properties of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.11%.

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 105 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.1 million square feet.

