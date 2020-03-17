Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC Purchases 1,984,769 Shares of Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA)

Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC grew its position in Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 45.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,359,543 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,984,769 shares during the quarter. Pembina Pipeline makes up 2.5% of Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC owned approximately 1.16% of Pembina Pipeline worth $235,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PBA. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 150,222 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,569,000 after acquiring an additional 30,341 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,516 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 181,695 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,739,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 360,526 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $13,365,000 after acquiring an additional 43,281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Pembina Pipeline stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.00. 317,778 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,994,225. Pembina Pipeline Corp has a 12-month low of $15.51 and a 12-month high of $40.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.33.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.26). Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 20.59%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline Corp will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.1569 per share. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Industrial Alliance Securities lowered shares of Pembina Pipeline to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.14.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines division operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a total capacity of 3 million barrels of oil serving markets and basins across North America through conventional, transmission, and oil sand pipelines assets.

Read More: Coverage Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.