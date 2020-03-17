Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC Purchases 231,948 Shares of TC Pipelines, LP (NYSE:TCP)

Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC raised its position in TC Pipelines, LP (NYSE:TCP) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,643,576 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 231,948 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC owned 2.30% of TC Pipelines worth $69,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TCP. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of TC Pipelines during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in TC Pipelines by 33.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 130,741 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,317,000 after purchasing an additional 32,750 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of TC Pipelines by 1.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 231,816 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,427,000 after purchasing an additional 3,962 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TC Pipelines during the third quarter valued at about $676,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of TC Pipelines by 220.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 267,035 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,296,000 after purchasing an additional 183,790 shares during the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TCP shares. Barclays upgraded shares of TC Pipelines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. TheStreet upgraded TC Pipelines from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Wolfe Research raised TC Pipelines from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised TC Pipelines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.63.

NYSE TCP traded down $3.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.23. 114,295 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 616,553. TC Pipelines, LP has a one year low of $26.85 and a one year high of $44.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

TC Pipelines (NYSE:TCP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $104.00 million for the quarter. TC Pipelines had a return on equity of 38.05% and a net margin of 69.23%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TC Pipelines, LP will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TC Pipelines

TC Pipelines LP engages in nautral gas pipelines business. It transports natural gas in Western, Midwestern and Eastern United States. The firm is managed by its general partner TC Pipelines GP, Inc, which is an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of TransCanada. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

