Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC Purchases 29,621 Shares of Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ)

Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,013,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 29,621 shares during the period. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC owned approximately 1.37% of Cousins Properties worth $82,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CUZ. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Cousins Properties by 243.7% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 540.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 1,311.5% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 75.2% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

CUZ traded up $1.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.49. 117,274 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,110,606. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.88. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Cousins Properties Inc has a 12-month low of $25.07 and a 12-month high of $42.99.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $194.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.76 million. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 22.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cousins Properties Inc will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CUZ shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine raised Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.67.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

Featured Article: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.