Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC Purchases 589,504 Shares of Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP)

Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) by 69.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,438,161 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 589,504 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC owned approximately 0.63% of Phillips 66 Partners worth $88,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 180.8% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 284,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,523,000 after purchasing an additional 183,046 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,593,000. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 48,169 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after acquiring an additional 4,661 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 61,772 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,808,000 after acquiring an additional 5,233 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,079,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.03% of the company’s stock.

PSXP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Phillips 66 Partners in a report on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Phillips 66 Partners from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Phillips 66 Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Phillips 66 Partners from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Phillips 66 Partners from $67.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

NYSE PSXP traded down $2.69 on Tuesday, hitting $31.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,551. Phillips 66 Partners LP has a 52-week low of $30.04 and a 52-week high of $65.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.99. The firm has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.02.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. Phillips 66 Partners had a return on equity of 45.49% and a net margin of 52.65%. The business had revenue of $432.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 Partners LP will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Phillip David Bairrington bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.50 per share, for a total transaction of $487,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $885,722.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Haney bought 1,640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $62.17 per share, with a total value of $101,958.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 30,990 shares in the company, valued at $1,926,648.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines, terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. The company operates pipeline assets in Lake Charles, Sweeny, Wood River, Borger/Ponca City, Billings, and Borger; terminal, rail rack, and storage assets in Louisiana, Texas, New Mexico, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, New Jersey, Washington, Wyoming, and Montana; marine assets in Lake Charles, Bayway, and Wood River; and NGL assets in Texas and Louisiana.

