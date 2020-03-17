Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC Purchases Shares of 3,081,526 Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,081,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $82,616,000. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC owned 2.36% of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PEB. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 140.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 647,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,362,000 after acquiring an additional 378,695 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 91.3% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 753,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,193,000 after acquiring an additional 359,406 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,249,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 142.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 455,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,203,000 after acquiring an additional 267,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 2,647,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,983,000 after acquiring an additional 187,206 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Capital One Financial downgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from to in a report on Monday, March 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.14.

Shares of NYSE PEB traded down $0.67 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.81. 458,961 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,831,880. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 52-week low of $7.31 and a 52-week high of $33.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.38 and a 200-day moving average of $25.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.39.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) organized to opportunistically acquire and invest primarily in upper upscale, full-service hotels located in urban markets in major gateway cities. The Company owns 61 hotels, totaling approximately 14,600 guest rooms, located in 10 states and the District of Columbia, including: Del Mar, California; Los Angeles, California (Beverly Hills, Santa Monica and West Hollywood); San Diego, California; San Francisco, California; Santa Cruz, California; Washington, DC; Coral Gables, Florida; Key West, Florida; Naples, Florida; Buckhead, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Boston, Massachusetts; New York, New York; Portland, Oregon; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Nashville, Tennessee; Columbia River Gorge, Washington; and Seattle, Washington.

