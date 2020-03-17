Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC Raises Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC raised its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 852,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 80,313 shares during the period. Public Storage makes up approximately 1.9% of Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC owned 0.49% of Public Storage worth $181,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PSA. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,109,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,724,711,000 after purchasing an additional 105,425 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in Public Storage by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,985,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,061,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,924 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Public Storage by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,937,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $412,548,000 after purchasing an additional 55,347 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,531,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $326,227,000 after acquiring an additional 11,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,149,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,849,000 after acquiring an additional 141,102 shares in the last quarter. 79.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PSA. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Public Storage from $266.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Public Storage in a report on Sunday, February 16th. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of Public Storage from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Public Storage from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.85.

PSA stock traded up $11.41 on Tuesday, hitting $198.38. 137,702 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,518,063. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $186.80 and a twelve month high of $266.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $223.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.18.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by ($0.99). Public Storage had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 53.41%. The company had revenue of $717.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. Public Storage’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Public Storage will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.42%.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

