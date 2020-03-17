Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC Reduces Position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR)

Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC decreased its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 964,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC owned 0.46% of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH worth $115,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DLR. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 4.8% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,642,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,900,778,000 after acquiring an additional 229,679 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the 3rd quarter worth about $613,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 698,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,755,000 after acquiring an additional 15,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CCM Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 93,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,167,000 after buying an additional 2,679 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a report on Monday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a report on Monday, March 9th. Argus cut their price target on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $141.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.57.

In other DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH news, CTO Christopher Sharp sold 382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.90, for a total value of $46,183.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 3,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,719.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Joshua A. Mills sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total transaction of $181,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,359.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,436 shares of company stock valued at $3,943,516 in the last three months. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DLR stock traded up $9.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $138.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,728,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,716,548. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 52-week low of $110.84 and a 52-week high of $143.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.80, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.95.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $1.12. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a net margin of 18.07% and a return on equity of 5.79%. The company had revenue of $787.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This is a boost from DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.96%.

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

