Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC Reduces Stake in Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE:AM)

Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE:AM) by 31.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,537,273 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,181,419 shares during the period. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC owned about 0.50% of Antero Midstream worth $19,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Utah Retirement Systems bought a new stake in Antero Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Antero Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream during the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,345 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,868 shares in the last quarter. 68.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AM traded down $0.38 on Tuesday, reaching $2.67. 560,248 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,563,635. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 1.42. Antero Midstream Corp has a 12 month low of $2.63 and a 12 month high of $14.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The pipeline company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.52). Antero Midstream had a positive return on equity of 15.01% and a negative net margin of 44.80%. The business had revenue of $239.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.58 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream Corp will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AM. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their price objective on Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird cut Antero Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.25 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Antero Midstream from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Antero Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.13.

Antero Midstream Corporation owns and operates midstream energy assets servicing rich gas production in North America. It owns and operates an integrated system of natural gas gathering pipelines, compression stations, processing and fractionation plants, and water handling and treatment assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale basins.

