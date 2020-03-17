Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC Reduces Stake in EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC)

Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC reduced its position in EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,424,447 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 993,123 shares during the period. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC owned approximately 3.57% of EnLink Midstream worth $106,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in EnLink Midstream by 90.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 637,686 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,420,000 after purchasing an additional 303,109 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in EnLink Midstream by 9.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,221 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in EnLink Midstream by 22.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 75,843 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 13,951 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in EnLink Midstream by 595.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 30,796 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 26,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in EnLink Midstream by 2.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 536,955 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,564,000 after purchasing an additional 13,052 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ENLC traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $1.15. 368,409 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,350,371. EnLink Midstream LLC has a 12 month low of $1.23 and a 12 month high of $13.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.88. The firm has a market cap of $561.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 2.10.

A number of research firms have commented on ENLC. Zacks Investment Research raised EnLink Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on EnLink Midstream from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Raymond James cut EnLink Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of EnLink Midstream in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut EnLink Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $7.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.50.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

EnLink Midstream, LLC focuses on providing midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Crude and Condensate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

