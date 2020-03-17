Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB)

Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,249,192 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,067,487 shares during the period. Williams Companies accounts for 3.6% of Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC owned about 1.18% of Williams Companies worth $337,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 131.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,685 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Shares of WMB traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.13. 1,788,820 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,583,624. The company has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.47. Williams Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.02 and a fifty-two week high of $29.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.87 and its 200 day moving average is $22.47.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Williams Companies Inc will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 161.62%.

In other Williams Companies news, CEO Alan S. Armstrong acquired 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.23 per share, for a total transaction of $502,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 804,126 shares in the company, valued at $12,246,838.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Spence acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.60 per share, with a total value of $54,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,802 shares in the company, valued at $310,107.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 83,600 shares of company stock worth $1,363,083. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research lowered Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 24th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Williams Companies from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price (down from $30.00) on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Williams Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.85.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.