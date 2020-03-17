Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC Sells 1,384,337 Shares of Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:WES)

Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:WES) by 32.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,834,228 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,384,337 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC owned 0.63% of Western Midstream Partners worth $55,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 93.7% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,031,490 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,000,000 after buying an additional 982,752 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $5,025,000. Adams Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $4,472,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $5,321,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 83.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 320,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,038,000 after purchasing an additional 145,604 shares during the last quarter. 41.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Western Midstream Partners news, CEO Michael Ure bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.45 per share, for a total transaction of $54,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Crane bought 340,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.87 per share, with a total value of $1,999,909.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 499,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,933,250.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Shares of WES traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.63. 173,245 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,730,510. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Western Midstream Partners LP has a 52 week low of $4.65 and a 52 week high of $35.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.48.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $723.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.34 million. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 24.32%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Western Midstream Partners LP will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WES has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Bank of America lowered Western Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Western Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday. UBS Group raised Western Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.69.

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, compressing, treating, stabilizing, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil primarily in the United States. It is also involved in the gathering and disposing of produced water; and buying and selling of natural gas.

