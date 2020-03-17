Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC Sells 153,204 Shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,185,392 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 153,204 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Enbridge worth $126,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ENB. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Enbridge by 1,047.1% during the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 803 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 55.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ENB. ValuEngine raised shares of Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Enbridge from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Enbridge from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Enbridge presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.54.

ENB stock traded down $0.50 on Tuesday, reaching $26.81. 1,427,885 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,341,591. Enbridge Inc has a 12 month low of $25.59 and a 12 month high of $43.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $9.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

