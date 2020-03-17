Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC Sells 185,670 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC trimmed its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,963,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 185,670 shares during the quarter. ONEOK comprises 1.6% of Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC owned about 0.48% of ONEOK worth $148,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Haverford Trust Co. raised its holdings in ONEOK by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 3,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 7,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 42,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,214,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. 75.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ONEOK alerts:

In related news, CFO Walter S. Hulse III acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.72 per share, for a total transaction of $307,200.00. Also, Chairman John William Gibson acquired 12,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.11 per share, for a total transaction of $496,697.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 932,139 shares in the company, valued at $36,455,956.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 50,401 shares of company stock valued at $1,801,964. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OKE shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on ONEOK from $82.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered ONEOK from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Edward Jones upgraded ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on ONEOK from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ONEOK presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.48.

Shares of OKE traded down $3.52 on Tuesday, hitting $21.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 907,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,246,372. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.47. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.63 and a fifty-two week high of $78.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.18.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77. ONEOK had a return on equity of 20.27% and a net margin of 12.58%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. ONEOK’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Further Reading: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.