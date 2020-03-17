Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC Sells 1,865,596 Shares of Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP)

Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) by 28.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,667,595 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,865,596 shares during the quarter. Targa Resources makes up about 2.0% of Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC owned about 2.01% of Targa Resources worth $190,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the third quarter valued at $47,754,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,823,692 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $237,781,000 after buying an additional 353,704 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $8,552,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $6,516,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 13.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,192,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $49,561,000 after buying an additional 140,814 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TRGP traded down $2.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.25. 515,547 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,661,120. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Targa Resources Corp has a 12 month low of $9.53 and a 12 month high of $43.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.48.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.21. Targa Resources had a negative return on equity of 0.37% and a negative net margin of 2.41%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 50.21%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is -449.38%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TRGP. Morgan Stanley lowered Targa Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James lowered Targa Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Targa Resources from $41.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine lowered Targa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Targa Resources from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Targa Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.71.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

