Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC Sells 2,223,310 Shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC lessened its position in AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 60.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,428,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,223,310 shares during the period. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC owned 0.74% of AmeriCold Realty Trust worth $50,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COLD. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 0.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 74,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,807,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on COLD shares. Bank of America lowered shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $42.50 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Berenberg Bank cut AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on AmeriCold Realty Trust from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.75.

COLD stock traded up $4.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.40. The stock had a trading volume of 283,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,633,448. AmeriCold Realty Trust has a one year low of $23.75 and a one year high of $40.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.68. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.33, a P/E/G ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. This is a boost from AmeriCold Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. AmeriCold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.38%.

About AmeriCold Realty Trust

Americold is the world's largest owner and operator of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 155 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 918.7 million refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

