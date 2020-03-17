Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC Sells 74,559 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,713,037 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 74,559 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC owned about 0.67% of Cheniere Energy worth $104,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LNG. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 81.5% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 501 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 660 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $68.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Cfra reduced their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.40.

Shares of LNG stock traded down $0.80 on Tuesday, reaching $34.47. The company had a trading volume of 424,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,938,042. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.45 and a 12 month high of $70.49.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The energy company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $2.80. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share.

In other news, Director Neal A. Shear purchased 3,750 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.28 per share, with a total value of $139,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $889,500.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director G Andrea Botta purchased 5,500 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.67 per share, with a total value of $251,185.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,488 shares in the company, valued at $2,579,806.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 32,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,479,045.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. It also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

