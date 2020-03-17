Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC Sells 83,763 Shares of Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS)

Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC cut its position in shares of Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) by 20.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 328,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 83,763 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC owned approximately 0.50% of Essex Property Trust worth $98,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 177.3% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 2,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.92, for a total transaction of $879,552.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,319,243.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.05, for a total value of $810,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,361,046.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,284 shares of company stock valued at $8,021,837. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ESS traded up $12.40 on Tuesday, reaching $236.07. The stock had a trading volume of 51,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,433. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $306.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $313.30. Essex Property Trust Inc has a 12-month low of $223.13 and a 12-month high of $334.17.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.42 by ($1.47). The firm had revenue of $375.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.65 million. Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 6.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.19 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Essex Property Trust Inc will post 14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $2.0775 per share. This represents a $8.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.30%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Essex Property Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $341.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. BTIG Research cut Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Essex Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Sandler O’Neill upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $295.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Essex Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $331.64.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

