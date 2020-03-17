Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC Sells 9,429 Shares of AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB)

Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,030,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,429 shares during the period. AvalonBay Communities comprises 2.3% of Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC owned approximately 0.74% of AvalonBay Communities worth $216,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 53,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,129,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,445,000 after buying an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 127.6% during the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 8,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,809,000 after buying an additional 4,836 shares in the last quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,817,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 860.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 13,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,894,000 after buying an additional 12,041 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AvalonBay Communities stock traded up $17.87 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $181.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 999,948. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $215.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. AvalonBay Communities Inc has a one year low of $163.47 and a one year high of $229.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.56.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by ($1.20). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 35.42% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The business had revenue of $593.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities Inc will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $1.59 dividend. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. This is a boost from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is currently 65.10%.

AVB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $234.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $218.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Mizuho raised AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Evercore ISI raised AvalonBay Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.25.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

