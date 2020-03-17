Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC Takes Position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,255,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $61,517,000. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC owned 0.45% of CenterPoint Energy as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 18,904.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,970,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959,811 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,558,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $178,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,180 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 450.7% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,211,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,025,000 after purchasing an additional 991,107 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 81.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,886,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,442,000 after purchasing an additional 849,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,628,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $180,750,000 after purchasing an additional 800,719 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Scott M. Prochazka sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total value of $187,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CNP traded up $2.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.70. 955,778 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,507,610. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.35 and a twelve month high of $31.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.64.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 19th. This is an increase from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.89%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is currently 64.80%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CNP shares. Cfra lowered their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Guggenheim upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target (down from $31.00) on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.53.

CenterPoint Energy Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

