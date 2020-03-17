BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB) Lifted to “Buy” at Echelon Wealth Partners

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB) was upgraded by analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported C$0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.56. The firm had revenue of C$25.56 million during the quarter.

