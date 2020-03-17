BTIG Research Trims Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) Target Price to $35.00

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at BTIG Research from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 157.73% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Establishment Labs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Establishment Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Establishment Labs from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Shares of ESTA stock traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,628. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 4.81 and a quick ratio of 3.52. Establishment Labs has a twelve month low of $12.00 and a twelve month high of $30.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.38 million, a PE ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 1.02.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.29. Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 52.76% and a negative return on equity of 75.10%. The business had revenue of $24.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.00 million.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Establishment Labs by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Establishment Labs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 90.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 40,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 19,107 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 148.7% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 37,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 22,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Establishment Labs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,174,000. 48.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Establishment Labs

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic plastic surgery and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Divina 3D simulation systems to plastic surgeons for use in pre-surgical patient consultations and planning; and distributes Puregraft line of products that is used to remove blood, lipids, and other components from adipose tissue.

