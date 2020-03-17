BTU Protocol Reaches One Day Volume of $5,828.00 (BTU)

BTU Protocol (CURRENCY:BTU) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. During the last week, BTU Protocol has traded 45.3% lower against the dollar. BTU Protocol has a market cap of $6.66 million and $5,828.00 worth of BTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BTU Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.0951 or 0.00001813 BTC on exchanges including UPbit and Bittrex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00055482 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000647 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $221.12 or 0.04216910 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00066784 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00039540 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00006499 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00018582 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00012649 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

BTU Protocol Token Profile

BTU Protocol (BTU) is a token. It was first traded on February 25th, 2018. BTU Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,014,406 tokens. The official message board for BTU Protocol is medium.com/@BTUProtocolTeam/latest. The Reddit community for BTU Protocol is /r/btuprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BTU Protocol’s official website is www.btu-protocol.com. BTU Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BtuProtocol.

BTU Protocol Token Trading

BTU Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and UPbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTU Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BTU Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BTU Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

