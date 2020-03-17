Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) Given “Neutral” Rating at B. Riley

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by stock analysts at B. Riley in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They presently have a $16.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $32.00. B. Riley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 31.15% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BLDR. ValuEngine lowered shares of Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.08.

Shares of BLDR stock opened at $12.20 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.90 and a 200-day moving average of $23.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Builders FirstSource has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $28.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.85.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Builders FirstSource’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 31,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 1st Global Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. 1st Global Advisors Inc. now owns 13,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 18,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 27,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 35,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

