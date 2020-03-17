Bulwark Market Capitalization Hits $104,356.31 (BWK)

Bulwark (CURRENCY:BWK) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 17th. Bulwark has a market capitalization of $104,356.31 and $40.00 worth of Bulwark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bulwark has traded down 43.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Bulwark coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0070 or 0.00000135 BTC on major exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electra (ECA) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SpaceChain (SPC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00001384 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bulwark Coin Profile

Bulwark (BWK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 2nd, 2017. Bulwark’s total supply is 15,237,644 coins and its circulating supply is 14,918,590 coins. Bulwark’s official website is bulwarkcrypto.com. Bulwark’s official Twitter account is @BulwarkCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bulwark is /r/bulwarkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bulwark

Bulwark can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bulwark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bulwark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bulwark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

