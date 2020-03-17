Bunge (NYSE:BG) Upgraded at Goldman Sachs Group

Bunge (NYSE:BG) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

NYSE:BG traded up $1.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $35.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,583,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,262,898. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.12. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.55. Bunge has a 52-week low of $33.32 and a 52-week high of $59.65.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.05. Bunge had a positive return on equity of 12.87% and a negative net margin of 3.13%. The business had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Bunge will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bunge news, CFO John W. Neppl purchased 5,000 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.55 per share, for a total transaction of $182,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,385,610.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian Zachman purchased 10,000 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.85 per share, with a total value of $508,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,263,012.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 92,793 shares of company stock valued at $4,588,989 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BG. AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in shares of Bunge by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 16,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Bunge by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in Bunge by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in Bunge by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Bunge by 88.8% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.42% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

