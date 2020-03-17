Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on BVRDF. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Bureau Veritas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bureau Veritas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Bureau Veritas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Bureau Veritas stock traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 603 shares, compared to its average volume of 365. Bureau Veritas has a twelve month low of $18.05 and a twelve month high of $28.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 1.00.

Bureau Veritas Company Profile

Bureau Veritas SA provides testing, inspection, and certification services in the areas of quality, health and safety, environmental protection, efficiency, and social responsibility. It operates through six segments: Marine & Offshore, Agri-Food & Commodities, Industry, Buildings & Infrastructure, Certification, and Consumer Products.

