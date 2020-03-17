Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:IKTSF) Lifted to “Neutral” at Credit Suisse Group

Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:IKTSF) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

IKTSF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a report on Wednesday, March 4th.

Get Bureau Veritas alerts:

IKTSF stock traded up $2.67 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,208. Bureau Veritas has a 1-year low of $53.68 and a 1-year high of $81.10.

Bureau Veritas Company Profile

Intertek Group plc provides quality and safety solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

See Also: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Bureau Veritas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bureau Veritas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.