Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bureau Veritas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Bureau Veritas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Bureau Veritas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th.

Get Bureau Veritas alerts:

Shares of Bureau Veritas stock traded up $1.11 on Tuesday, reaching $19.61. The stock had a trading volume of 603 shares, compared to its average volume of 365. Bureau Veritas has a 1 year low of $18.05 and a 1 year high of $28.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 1.00.

Bureau Veritas Company Profile

Bureau Veritas SA provides testing, inspection, and certification services in the areas of quality, health and safety, environmental protection, efficiency, and social responsibility. It operates through six segments: Marine & Offshore, Agri-Food & Commodities, Industry, Buildings & Infrastructure, Certification, and Consumer Products.

Read More: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Bureau Veritas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bureau Veritas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.