Burst Market Capitalization Hits $7.07 Million (BURST)

Burst (CURRENCY:BURST) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. One Burst coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000064 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Livecoin, Poloniex and C-CEX. Over the last seven days, Burst has traded 39.5% lower against the dollar. Burst has a total market cap of $7.07 million and approximately $37,324.00 worth of Burst was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Burst Profile

Burst (CRYPTO:BURST) is a PoC coin that uses the Shabal256 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 12th, 2014. Burst’s total supply is 2,086,065,787 coins. The official website for Burst is www.burst-coin.org. The official message board for Burst is burstforum.net. Burst’s official Twitter account is @Burstcoin_dev and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Burst is /r/burstcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Burst Coin Trading

Burst can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Poloniex, Coinroom, Bittrex, C-CEX and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burst directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Burst should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Burst using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

