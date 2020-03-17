C Partners Holding GmbH Has $7.41 Million Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

C Partners Holding GmbH raised its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,304 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 3,384 shares during the period. Starbucks accounts for about 2.2% of C Partners Holding GmbH’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. C Partners Holding GmbH’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $7,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Colony Group LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 33,048 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $231,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 42,188 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 34,880 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,640 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SBUX shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $84.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, March 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.76.

Starbucks stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,162,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,565,192. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $53.61 and a 1-year high of $99.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.62. The company has a market cap of $82.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.58.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 62.51%. The business had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 5th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.95%.

In other Starbucks news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total value of $140,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total transaction of $374,686.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

