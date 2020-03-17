Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) PT Lowered to $13.25

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $14.50 to $13.25 in a report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 81.76% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cadence Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. TheStreet lowered Cadence Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Cadence Bancorp from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Cadence Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.69.

CADE stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.29. The company had a trading volume of 14,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,212,974. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.70. Cadence Bancorp has a one year low of $7.40 and a one year high of $23.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.31.

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $194.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.15 million. Cadence Bancorp had a net margin of 20.38% and a return on equity of 9.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cadence Bancorp will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Samuel M. Tortorici purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.73 per share, with a total value of $194,600.00. Also, Director Marc J. Shapiro purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.13 per share, for a total transaction of $403,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 60,334 shares of company stock worth $798,481. 3.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CADE. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in Cadence Bancorp by 344.8% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cadence Bancorp by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Cadence Bancorp by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cadence Bancorp by 295.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Cadence Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $116,000. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cadence Bancorp Company Profile

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

