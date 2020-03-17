Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE) Stock Holdings Lifted by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) by 216.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,374,224 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,623,383 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.89% of CAE worth $62,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CAE. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of CAE by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 399,944 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,583,000 after purchasing an additional 60,443 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of CAE by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 212,638 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,626,000 after acquiring an additional 7,539 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in shares of CAE in the 4th quarter valued at about $353,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of CAE in the 4th quarter valued at about $338,000. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its stake in shares of CAE by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 11,785,723 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $312,468,000 after acquiring an additional 109,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CAE. Scotiabank cut CAE from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of CAE in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of CAE in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on CAE in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CAE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, CAE has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.29.

NYSE CAE traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.56. 560,606 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 541,010. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.62. Cae Inc has a one year low of $15.69 and a one year high of $31.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.85.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $699.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.60 million. CAE had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 15.18%. Research analysts predict that Cae Inc will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.0828 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. CAE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.74%.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

