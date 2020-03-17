California Resources (NYSE:CRC) Cut to “Market Perform” at Raymond James

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of California Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of California Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of California Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Imperial Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of California Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

California Resources stock opened at $3.16 on Tuesday. California Resources has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $30.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.20. The company has a market capitalization of $154.41 million, a P/E ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 4.11.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.36. California Resources had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a negative return on equity of 26.12%. The firm had revenue of $610.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.15 million. As a group, research analysts expect that California Resources will post -3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D. Scott Neal bought a new position in California Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $0. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in California Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in California Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Financial Architects Inc boosted its holdings in California Resources by 139.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 2,406 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in California Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

California Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

