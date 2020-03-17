Calithera Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CALA) Shares Purchased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Calithera Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CALA) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 850,076 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,597 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 1.58% of Calithera Biosciences worth $4,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CALA. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Calithera Biosciences by 12.4% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 18,324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Calithera Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Calithera Biosciences by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 25,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Calithera Biosciences by 144.4% in the 4th quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 16,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Calithera Biosciences by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,413 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 9,235 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CALA shares. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Calithera Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.50.

NASDAQ:CALA opened at $3.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 8.14 and a quick ratio of 7.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 2.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.79. Calithera Biosciences Inc has a 1-year low of $2.45 and a 1-year high of $8.04.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Calithera Biosciences Inc will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat solid tumors.

