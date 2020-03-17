Canaccord Genuity Lowers PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) Price Target to $14.00

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) had its target price lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $16.00 to $14.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target indicates a potential upside of 226.34% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of PaySign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PaySign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of PaySign from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PaySign presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.83.

Shares of PAYS stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.29. 60,935 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 668,997. PaySign has a 12 month low of $3.72 and a 12 month high of $18.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.95 million, a PE ratio of 39.91 and a beta of 0.58.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of PaySign during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PaySign in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in PaySign in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in PaySign in the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PaySign in the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. Institutional investors own 30.55% of the company’s stock.

PaySign Company Profile

PaySign, Inc provides prepaid card programs and processing services under the PaySign brand to corporations, government agencies, universities, and other organizations. The company offers various services, including transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, cardholder account management, reporting, and customer service through PaySign, a proprietary card-processing platform.

