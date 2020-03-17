Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.33-1.37 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.35. The company issued revenue guidance of $945-955 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $950.29 million.

GOOS opened at $14.86 on Tuesday. Canada Goose has a 1-year low of $14.50 and a 1-year high of $55.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.02 and a 200-day moving average of $35.82.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.05). Canada Goose had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 41.68%. The business had revenue of $342.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.61 million. Equities analysts predict that Canada Goose will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Canada Goose in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. TD Securities upgraded Canada Goose from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America reiterated a hold rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Canada Goose in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Cowen lowered Canada Goose from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a buy rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Canada Goose in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.94.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells premium outdoor apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. It offers parkas, jackets, shells, vests, knitwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

